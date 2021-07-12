Cancel
Madison, WI

Tripling up: UW-Madison dorms taking on more students than usual

By Addison Lathers
madison
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increase in demand for on-campus housing has left the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Housing division scrambling to fit all of its residents this fall. University Housing will transition some of its rooms designated for two students to accommodate a third roommate this fall. Some triple rooms may even become “quads,” designed to fit up to four people. While not all buildings will be taking on the additional triple and quadruple rooms, Ogg, Smith, Leopold and Dejope are expected to see a rise in their room occupancies.

