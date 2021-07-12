Tripling up: UW-Madison dorms taking on more students than usual

UW System students – who are vaccinated against COVID-19 could be scholarship winners . UW System President Tommy Thompson has announced a new incentive program that provides an opportunity for vaccinated students to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each. Under the “70 for 70” campaign, vaccinated students on UW campuses that achieve at least 70 percent vaccination rates will be eligible. UW-Madison students are not eligible for the drawing. Students will be notified of the campaign by their universities and through social media. Student governments that help their campuses reach the 70 percent threshold will receive up to $5,000.