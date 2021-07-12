Mayor announces downsized shelter design for State Street rapid bus stations
Under pressure from Downtown merchants, the city of Madison is proposing smaller, less obtrusive bus stations for State Street. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reiterated her administration’s commitment Monday to using the iconic pedestrian thoroughfare for the planned bus rapid transit, or BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.madison.com
