Virginia State

2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle

By John Harvey
Daily Progress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeBoer capped off a sensational high school cross country career in style this past spring as she led Albemarle to its first VHSL Class 5 state championship. After finishing third at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships, the William & Mary signee used a big kick over the final 800 meters to win her first state cross country title in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. She joined fellow Albemarle greats Ryann Helmers (2017) and Rachel Rose (2005, 06) on the school's list of state cross country champions.

