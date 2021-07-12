2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
DeBoer capped off a sensational high school cross country career in style this past spring as she led Albemarle to its first VHSL Class 5 state championship. After finishing third at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships, the William & Mary signee used a big kick over the final 800 meters to win her first state cross country title in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. She joined fellow Albemarle greats Ryann Helmers (2017) and Rachel Rose (2005, 06) on the school's list of state cross country champions.dailyprogress.com
