New York City, NY

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Herald & Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert's claims that his May suspension was unfair by the New York Racing Association after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself.

