Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Sixth Defendant Sentenced for Marijuana Grow in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California – Apprehended 6,544 Plants and 500 Pounds of Processed Marijuana

goldrushcam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pedro Alvarez-Alcazar, 28, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to five years in prison for conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, after a nearly three-month investigation...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Pedro Alvarez#Mexico#Denair#The U S Forest Service#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy