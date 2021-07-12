Sixth Defendant Sentenced for Marijuana Grow in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in California – Apprehended 6,544 Plants and 500 Pounds of Processed Marijuana
July 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pedro Alvarez-Alcazar, 28, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller to five years in prison for conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, after a nearly three-month investigation...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 0