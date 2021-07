Earlier this week, it was reported that an Over-the-Air update was dispatched by Tesla in May 2019 that temporarily reduced the maximum voltage of Model S sedans. The root cause for the reduction in battery voltage was due to an incident in Hong Kong, China, where a Model S caught fire. The update had the intention of improving the longevity of the Model S and Model X batteries through a slight revision of the thermal management system in the battery pack. However, the reduction in voltage also affected charging speed. David Rasmussen, a Model S owner who was affected by the update, said in court in August 2019 that Tesla’s update had severely affected the performance of the battery.