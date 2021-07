Knowing how much you have to spend in total for the month will allow you to make easier, smarter decisions for your money!. Looking for an easy, more conducive way to organize and take control of your money? Though it may seem like an arduous task, yes, it is possible. A money management plan breaks your money down into percentages and categories which gives you more flexibility to achieve and maintain your financial goals — especially when your lifestyle varies season to season or even month by month. Knowing how much you have to spend in total for the month will allow you to make easier, smarter decisions for your money because once the monthly allotment is gone, it’s gone!