Leveling the corporate playing field? Biden's executive order aims to increase competition

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - David may soon be getting a leg up on Goliath as President Joe Biden signs an executive order aimed at leveling the corporate playing field. The Biden administration says it will promote a fair, open and competitive marketplace. The president signed the order Friday evening, so it flew under the radar of a lot of media attention, but the executive order has broad implications for nearly everyone working, from Wall Street in New York City to Station Road in West Chester.