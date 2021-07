There has never been a time when supply chains have been more challenged than right now. A simple glance at recent annual reports and earnings statements often reveals more mentions of supply chain disruptions and logistics challenges than product or service innovations. Even consumers, facing regular shortages of many of the products they demand, are hearing the term “supply chain” uttered in casual conversations frequently. It is more than fair to say the pandemic has created a level of stress on manufacturing and distribution systems that is unmatched.