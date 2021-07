In Cuba, asking for your rights makes you anti-communist, and living in another country makes you a traitor. Coto is a social media advertiser who lives in Chula Vista. I was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1991, a communist country where from the moment you are born, you are affected by the nation’s social and economic problems. My mother Zoila Coto raised me alone, under many economic adversities. I never got to know my father, Mario Alfonso Pena, a doctor, because when I was born, he went to Spain to give us a better life and the Cuban dictatorship never let him return to visit us because it branded him as a traitor for leaving his country.