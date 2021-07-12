Cancel
SCOOP-STACK stages summer drilling rebound amid higher gas prices, returns

By J Robinson
spglobal.com
 16 days ago

Natural gas production from the SCOOP-STACK could see a rebound back toward pre-pandemic levels by later this year following a recent resurgence in Midcontinent drilling activity. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Year to date, output from the Oklahoma basin has averaged about 3.6...

Related
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices slip as demand concerns weigh

NEW YORK, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices declined on Tuesday, amid renewed concerns over fuel demand. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 26 cents to settle at 71.65 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 2 cents to close at 74.48 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures trade higher after API reports US inventory draw

Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning trade in Asia July 28, supported by a weakening dollar and bullish data from the American Petroleum Institute showing a larger-than-expected draw in crude oil inventories. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:40 am Singapore time...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX WTI Adds to Gains on Large Drop in US Crude Supplies

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange advanced and products moved mixed in late morning trade Wednesday in reaction to government data from U.S. Energy Information Administration showing a large drop in commercial crude oil inventories accompanied with a sharp decline in domestic oil production even as refiners scaled back throughputs for the fourth consecutive week.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Inventory Fell 4.1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

(Adds analyst comment, market reaction) Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories dropped by 4.089 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 2.928 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.5 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.7 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly supply declines of 2.3 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.87 before the supply data.
Energy Industryyourbasin.com

Oil output rebound felt in the first half of 2021

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) — If 2020 was the year we saw loss, then 2021 is the year we’re seeing growth, as far as oil output in the United States. According to Rystad Energy, crude oil output rebounded in the first half of 2021. This rebound took us to 11,000,000 barrels...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil defends the advance from the monthly low ($65.01) amid a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and crude may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($76.98) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($70.55). Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude...
Energy Industrytalkbusiness.net

U.S. oil, gas demand remains strong domestically, internationally

Oil and gas exports, production and prices in the United States have remained high amid rising demand this summer, according to recent reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Through the first half of 2021, U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 42%, or by 2.8 billion cubic...
spglobal.com

US natural gas storage fields look to add another above-average injection

US gas storage fields likely posted a build above the five-year average for the week ended July 23, but less than the week prior, as multiple regions are expected to show net withdrawals with about three months remaining in the injection season. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

S-Oil expects Q3 refining margins to rebound on rising fuel demand

South Korea's S-Oil Corp said that refining margins are expected to rebound in the third quarter, driven by high demand for transport fuels because of an increase in global economic activities and mobility. S-Oil is the country's third-largest oil refiner and its main shareholder is state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco.
Coweta County, GANewnan Times-Herald

Coweta prices nearing $3 but fluctuating

Gas prices in Coweta County are approaching the $3 mark, but are up only one-tenth of a cent from last week. According to data from AAA, the average price of regular unleaded in Coweta County is $2.977, up from $2.976 this time last week. Two weeks ago, the average price was $2.929. Three weeks ago, the average was $2.931.
Energy Industrypnwag.net

OPEC, COVID Holding Oil Prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged as the final week of July got underway. West Texas Crude traded near or just below $72 per barrel in Monday’s trade. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy noted oil prices have held steady over the past two week not only because of a rapid increase in the number of COVID Delta Variant cases across the country, but also OPEC’s recent decision to increase production. DeHaan added that as we approach the end of summer, he expects fuel demand to cool.
Businessrigzone.com

Gas Byproduct Prices Surge 57 Percent

(Bloomberg) -- Ethane, a key component in plastic production, is trading at a nearly two-and-a-half-year high in the U.S., with demand surging as global economies recover from last year’s slump. Prices for the fuel, which is a byproduct of natural gas processing, have climbed 57% this year to 33 cents...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Natural Gas Defied The Commodity Slump; Here's An ETP For Those Energy Bulls

Prices of most commodities have been falling in recent weeks, giving up months of gains. These declines have been widespread, extending to corn , copper , lumber , palladium and platinum futures. But natural gas , a fossil fuel, has stood firm, and the price is above $4 per mmBtu, which stands for million metric British thermal units. Year-to-date, it returned more than 52%, and 61% in the past year.

