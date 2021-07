Over the past few years, we’ve watched talents such as Carles Gil and Lucas Zelarayán immediately capture our attention when they arrived in Major League Soccer. Those familiar names have continued to impress in MLS this season, but this year like the years before has introduced us to new faces. So far, 2021 has had no shortage of young players and newcomers ready to break into the spotlight. Most teams are about 40% through their season; while these players could fade down the stretch, they wasted no time introducing themselves to the league.