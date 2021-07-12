Cancel
NBA

The Crossover: How Impressive Has Giannis' Finals Performance Been So Far?

Sports Illustrated
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossover's Madelyn Burke, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck break down Giannis Antetokounmpo's freaky Finals numbers. After hyper-extending his knee, it was looking like Giannis might not be able to perform at his normal level during the Finals, but after Game 3, the Bucks' star is on pace for a historic series.

