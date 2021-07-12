Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief

The Fallout, filmmaker Megan Park’s debut feature, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2021 and received rave reviews across the board. The high school drama was even awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Narrative Feature Film Competition, as well as the Audience Choice Award. Clearly, Park managed to get herself on quite a few radars with this film. That’s now paid off, as the news comes in that Warner Bros. has acquired the global rights to The Fallout.