Study Finds That Red Dead Redemption 2 Helps Teach Players How to Identify Animals

A recent study found that those who played Red Dead Redemption 2 were more likely to correctly identify photos of animals in the game. It also found that people who played the game recently, and those who chose the “naturalist” role in RDR Online scored higher on the test. The study provides evidence that immersive experiences like RDR2 which feature many real-world animals, some of which are now extinct, can help teach gamers natural history and be more accessible and appealing than traditional educational games. Who knew games could be fun and educational?