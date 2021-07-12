Cancel
Ames, IA

Bond referendum among options to close funding gap for $27.5 million Ames aquatics center

Ames Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $17.5 million bond referendum may be on the ballot in Ames this fall after half the requested state funds were approved to fund a new aquatics center. The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Ames $10 million in tax rebates in June. Ames originally requested $21 million in their proposal for the program, which offers $100 million in tax rebates for development projects across Iowa.

Ames, IA
Government
