Bond referendum among options to close funding gap for $27.5 million Ames aquatics center
A $17.5 million bond referendum may be on the ballot in Ames this fall after half the requested state funds were approved to fund a new aquatics center. The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Ames $10 million in tax rebates in June. Ames originally requested $21 million in their proposal for the program, which offers $100 million in tax rebates for development projects across Iowa.www.amestrib.com
