Some of TV's most dependable rivalries in recent years have been front and center on ABC's The View, but things could potentially become less nerve-grinding in the topical chat show's future now that Meghan McCain is making her exit going into the fall. Of course, that only holds true if the network replaces McCain with someone who won't dive right into butting heads with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Before making any permanent replacement choice goes, though, it seems like The View will utilize a guest-host plan similar to how Jeopardy! has handled filling its Alex Trebek void.