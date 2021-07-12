Lovers' Lane Slayings Part 2
GREAT FALLS - It's a case from the 1950's that would become so cold that more than half-a-century would pass before it could finally be solved: The Lovers' Lane Slayings. Last week on 'Montana Murder Mysteries,' after combing through old newspaper clippings and speaking to both the Cascade County Sheriff and the lead detective on this case, Podcast Hosts Angela Marshall and Blake Simonson revealed more about the tragic shooting deaths of 18-year-old Lloyd Duane Bogle and 16-year-old Patricia Kalitzke outside of Great Falls in 1956.www.montanarightnow.com
