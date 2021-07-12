Enjoy Being Young

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Your car has no muffler and you gun it up to 80 in the area of E99 that has few stoplights and is hard for cops to patrol. You wouldn't dare do it in Milwaukie because the cops would stop you. You squeal by our residential area at 12:30 every night and wake me up—you probably wake up many people in this neighborhood, but I'm speaking for myself. I don't get back to sleep for hours. Then I have to spend the day worn out and weary, caring for my 90-year old husband. It's not fun for me. I understand it is fun for you to speed when you're young. I guess the roar of an un-mufflered engine might even serve as a mating call for some people. I wish I wasn't bothered by your activities, but I am. I would never call the Portland cops on you—they're sulking, anyway—but I'm asking you to consider not waking me up every night. TIA.