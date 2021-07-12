Flash Flood Warning issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chester, Yeadon, Folcroft, Swarthmore, East Lansdowne, Nether Providence Township, Chester Township, Philadelphia International Arpt, Drexel Hill, Darby Township, and Tinicum Township. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 11. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED