Montgomery County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania South Central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southwestern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Chester, Yeadon, Palmyra, Folcroft, Swarthmore, Narberth, National Park, and East Lansdowne. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 26. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 339 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey near mile marker 3. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 7.

alerts.weather.gov

