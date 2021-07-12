Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. This storms is also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS AND CENTRAL MECKLENBURG COUNTIES At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Uptown Charlotte, or near Hidden Valley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Northeast Charlotte, East Charlotte, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park, The Plaza, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hidden Valley, Uptown Charlotte and West Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH