Who Is Zoe McLellan? What We Know About Former 'NCIS' Star Wanted For Kidnapping — And How Much She's Worth

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0auomK0D00

Zoe McLellan, known for her roles in NCIS and Dirty Sexy Money, is wanted for kidnapping after she allegedly vanished with her and ex-husband Jean-Pierrre Gillian's child, Sebastian — and she may now be using her own Dirty Money to keep the duo hidden.

According to court documents, Gillian hasn't heard from his ex-wife nor son since approximately April 2019, the same year McLellan coincidentally stopped acting. Gillian believes their four-year-old son was taken by McLellan amid the co-parents' custody battle.

The mother-of-one — who is most known for her character Meredith Brody on both NCIS and NCIS: new Orleans — began acting in the mid-'90s. Before landing any title roles, McLellan played "Girl 4" in Mr. Hollands Opus and small characters in TV shows such as Star Trek Voyager and Sliders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXBMu_0auomK0D00
Source: MEGA

In 2000, she landed her first major role in the fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons. One year later, McLellan joined the cast of the hit series JAG as Navy Petty Officer Jennifer Coates, a young woman with a troubling past. McLellan appeared in seasons 7-10 for 63 episodes total.

The actress was later cast as Peter Krause's wife in the soapy comedy-drama series Dirty Sexy Money, a show that revolves around a lawyer who takes over his dad's position as the lawyer for a wealthy New York family after he mysteriously dies in a plane crash.

While Krause's character tries to balance his new job and private family life, he's also trying to discover who murdered his father. The series was canceled in 2009 after a two-season run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOXdM_0auomK0D00
Source: ABC/Youtube

McLellan went on to guest-star in House, Royal Pains, The Mentalist, The Whole Truth and a few Lifetime TV movies. The 46-year-old later starred in the two NCIS series from 2014-2016. Her character left the show after she discovered that someone close to her was a mole.

After her NCIS days, McLellan appeared on the USA network’s hit drama series Suits as Holly Cromwell. And from 2017-2018, she played Kendra Daynes on the television drama Designated Survivor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZoQ2_0auomK0D00
Source: CBS ENTERTAINMENT

One of her last projects before she and her son disappeared was Psycho Prom Queen, where McLellan played Julie Taylor, the new teacher hired to take over a senior math class following the suspected suicide of her friend and fellow teacher. McLellan's last role was a mother looking for her daughter who mysteriously disappeared amid a camping trip in the film, Is My Daughter Really Dead?.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISPUo_0auomK0D00
Source: Marvista Entertainment

Between racking up the big bucks from her TV shows and films, McLellan reportedly has a net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which she may be using to help keep her and her son in hiding.

While McLellan has an abundance of projects under her belt, she is currently making headlines for allegedly kidnapping her son. There is an active warrant out for her arrest, but she has yet to respond and seemingly vanished off the face of the earth.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, her arrest warrant out of L.A. County was issued in May, with outstanding charges of kidnapping, child custody deprivation and child stealing that date back to a 2017 incident.

At the time, Gillian didn't approve of his ex taking their child to Toronto while she was filming Designated Survivor, claiming that she took Sebastian without permission or consent, OK! reported. Gillian and McLellan — who were married from 2012-2016 — have notably been in a custody battle for over five years.

Meanwhile, Gillian has also had his fare share of legal troubles. In January 2020, he was booked in the Parish Prison in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana "for first-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature charges," with McLellan insisting that her son was the victim. The charges against her ex were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

