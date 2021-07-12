Horizon Bank names new Community Reinvestment Act Officer
Horizon Bank promoted a new community reinvestment act officer as it looks to boost its community lending. Horizon Bank Vice President and Senior Community Development Officer Lewis Scott promoted personal banker Kenneth A. Whisenton to serve in the role. He's tasked with helping to oversee Horizon Bank's lending, investment and community development across the bank's geographic footprint across Indiana and Michigan.www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0