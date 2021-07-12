Oregon State Police/Newport activity log for July 7-9

SP21189654 07/07/2021 14:03 Officer #55167 WERTZ, DAVID. Location 101, Mile post 130 130 NB, LINCOLN OR USA. (ecrash) On 7/7/21 at approximately 2:03 pm I was dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on US 101 near mile post 130. Vehicle 1, a blue Ford 150 (YHS196) was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn into Rocky Creek State Park in violation of the No Left Turn sign posted. Vehicle 2, a silver Toyota Tundra (176CTQ), stopped behind vehicle 1 and was subsequently rear-ended by vehicle 3, a green Chevy Tahoe (973FDF). No one was injured during the crash and all vehicle were drivable. Driver 1 was cited for Fail to Obey a Traffic Control Device.