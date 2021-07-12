Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon State Police/Newport activity log for July 7-9

yachatsnews.com
 18 days ago

SP21189654 07/07/2021 14:03 Officer #55167 WERTZ, DAVID. Location 101, Mile post 130 130 NB, LINCOLN OR USA. (ecrash) On 7/7/21 at approximately 2:03 pm I was dispatched to a multiple vehicle crash on US 101 near mile post 130. Vehicle 1, a blue Ford 150 (YHS196) was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn into Rocky Creek State Park in violation of the No Left Turn sign posted. Vehicle 2, a silver Toyota Tundra (176CTQ), stopped behind vehicle 1 and was subsequently rear-ended by vehicle 3, a green Chevy Tahoe (973FDF). No one was injured during the crash and all vehicle were drivable. Driver 1 was cited for Fail to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

yachatsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Beach, OR
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Police#Traffic Control#Dui#Log Sp21189654 07 07 2021#Nb#Lincoln#Toyota#Chevy#Waldport#Dui Alcohol#Parties Arrested#Npo#Nwr#Quinten Crash#Usa Narrative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy