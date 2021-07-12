Constance “Connie” Hopper Jones, age 71, of Russell Springs
Constance “Connie” Hopper Jones, of Russell Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home. She was 71 years of age. Connie was born in Louisville on November 18, 1949, daughter of Jetha and Evelyn Katzman Hopper. She married Edward Jones in 1975. Connie was a graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy. She worked for her dad at Hopper Drug in Russell Springs for several years, then worked pharmacy in Liberty until retiring. Connie was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Russell Springs, leading the church choir for years.lakercountry.com
