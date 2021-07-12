Cancel
Mccook, NE

80-year-old woman sentenced in shooting death of husband

The Associated Press
 16 days ago

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — An 80-year-old McCook woman was sentenced Monday to eight to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of her husband, who she said had abused her for years.

Police found the body of her 79-year-old husband, Larry Langdon, at their McCook home in August 2020.

Court documents said Lavetta Langdon told investigators her husband had abused her for 30 years.

An affidavit said she warned her husband she would kill him if he hit her again. She said on the day he died, her husband hit her in the face. She said considered killing him for 30 minutes, then shot him in the chest while he was sleeping, according to the affidavit.

Langdon then called police.

