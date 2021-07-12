Cancel
Russell Springs, KY

Jerry Jones-Johnson, age 91, of Russell Springs

By Sean Hammond
lakercountry.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Jones-Johnson, of Russell Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home. She was 91 years of age. Born on October 10, 1929, in the Esto Community of Russell County, she was the daughter of the late Carl B. and Elizabeth Oakes Phelps. Known by many as “Miss Jerry,” she was a retired teacher for the Russell County Board of Education with 33 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Russell Springs Christian Church.

