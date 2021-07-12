Cancel
Soccer

K-State soccer announces hire of Trentham as associate head coach

Kokomo Perspective
 16 days ago

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer has hired Don Trentham as the program's associate head coach. Trentham worked six seasons at Missouri as the associate head coach, serving through the 2020 season. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.

