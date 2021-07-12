1 dead after semi-truck crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle fatal crash that left one person dead is being investigated in Cass County. According to Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was involved in the incident along FM 155. Williams described the incident as a fatality, but did not at the time of publication have information regarding the identity of the person killed. Family had not yet been notified.www.kltv.com
