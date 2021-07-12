"Catalinaville" Beach Party Fundraiser To Benefit Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation

The San Juan Islands Museum of Art would like to thank the staff, volunteers, members, and donors of the SJICF for all their support and good works from March 2020 to now. All of us suffered in some way during the pandemic and the teams at the SJICF jumped into action to help our community. What would the quality of life on the island look like when this crisis passed? The answer to that question was an important consideration in their deliberations. They knew well that the arts educate, entertain, enliven, and engage our residents, students, and artists. The SJICF supported and valued the nonprofits in the arts and their contributions. Thank you, SJICF.