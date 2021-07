COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior pitcher Chandler Jozwiak was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 13th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. The selection of Jozwiak gave the Aggies four MLB picks in this year's draft. It marked the 10th time in the last 11 seasons Texas A&M has had at least four players picked, with only three players drafted in last season's COVID-shortened five-round draft.