College Station, TX

Family honors fallen A&M Consolidated High graduate one pair of shoes at a time

KAGS
 16 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jason Wright graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2017. In 2018, Wright lost his life in a car accident.

“He had a great smile; he was always looking to have fun somehow and if you knew him you liked him,” his dad Eric Williams said.

The Williams’ said Jason was always trying to help people and they’ve come up with a way to continue helping people while keeping his memory alive.

“One of the things Jason loved was shoes,” his mom Wendy said.

Since he was 10 years old, shoes became his passion.

“There was a time where we had to cut him off and say you cannot buy any more shoes,” Wendy said, “after we lost Jason, there was a time for just survival.”

After that time had passed, Wendy and Eric began looking for ways to help the community that helped them.

Being a teacher, Wendy said she knows the benefit of students having shoes that fit right.

So, with her son’s love for shoes and helping others, they created Kicks for Kids.

From now until June 31, you can drop off new tennis shoes, children to adult sizes to help get children shoes that fit just in time for the new school year.

Not knowing if this idea would work, Eric and Wendy were not alone.

“My sister-in-law, Maria Wiggins, works for a Non-Profit and has a marketing degree and said Hey, let’s just make it happen,” Wendy said.

Drop-off locations:

  • Daniel Stark Law Firm | 100 W. William J Bryan, Downtown Bryan
  • Elms Orthodontics | 501 Emerald Parkway, College Station
  • Living Hope Church, College Station | 4170 State Highway 6 S, College Station

Bryan College Station, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

