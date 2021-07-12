Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Women’s Basketball Elevates Sydney Carter

kagstv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair elevated Sydney Carter to player development/assistant recruiting coordinator on Monday. “Sydney Carter is making the transition from student-athlete, to professional athlete to video coordinator and now assistant,” Blair said. “She is learning the ropes of every position that we have here at Texas A&M. She has excelled at every step in her career, and has done everything that our players aspire to do. Sydney has the ability to teach, relate to young people, has organizational skills and an unmatched work ethic that will make her a great addition to our very diverse staff.”

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Basketball
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Texas A M#Aggies#Wnba#The Chicago Sky#Latvian#Estonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
Place
Sydney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to green light the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy