Savannah, GA

Music venue coming to Savannah's Plant Riverside District. See the first 16 acts scheduled to play

By Staff reports
WJCL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — A new music venue is set to open this summer in downtown Savannah, bringing national and regional touring acts to perform in front of as many as 500 fans. District Live will be located in the new Atlantic Building at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District and will begin hosting concerts on August 24 as part of an exclusive booking arrangement with Live Nation.

