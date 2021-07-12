Cancel
Economy

Quick and Creative Thinking Aids in Another Successful AIS Auction

Times Union
 16 days ago

Aaron Industrial Solutions Holds Successful Auction for Medical Device Manufacturing Company. In early June, Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) of Aaron Equipment Company helped find a solution to a problem for a publicly traded, multinational, medical device manufacturing company by removing their surplus equipment for an auction. This sale centered around a single department that was surplus to their current operations and, with some tricky hurdles to clear, stakeholders were very happy with the outcome.

