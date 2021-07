2021-06-10 Chaldean Patriarch Sako: "The road to church unity is not easy" 2021-06-01 Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God" Baghdad (Agenzia Fides) - Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, expressed on behalf of the entire Chaldean Church, "profound sadness and pain" for the tragedy that occurred on Monday, July 12 at the Covid isolation ward of the "Imam al Hussein" Hospital in Nassiriya, where a fire caused the death of at least 92. In a short message, released by the official organs of the Patriarchate, condolences and solidarity are expressed to the families of the victims, entrusting the souls of the deceased in prayer to the infinite mercy of God.