Warframe | TennoCon 2021 Teaser

Digital Extremes made a major reveal during TennoCon 2021 as the next major event coming to Warframe is The New War. The next chapter of the game will bring in a major expansion where players everywhere will need to unite together in the Origin System like never before. If they don't, there may not be one left to fight over. We got details from the team below along with a few of the videos showing off the latest content on the way that will change the way the game is played for a while.