Warframe | TennoCon 2021 Teaser

During yesterday's TennoCon 2021, new information was shared about the upcoming Warframe: The New War expansion. The developers also showed a 30-minute gameplay. During yesterday's TennoCon 2021 the devs showed the first gameplays from the upcoming Warframe expansion called The New War, which will be released simultaneously on all platforms - including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation of the last and current generation. We can expect it later, this year. Although the DLC was announced years ago, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release. Fortunately, it turns out that Digital Extremes was not idle and presented a 30-minute fragment of gameplay from the new expansion during the event.
