Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warframe | TennoCon 2021 Teaser

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitness the first-ever gameplay reveal of The New War during TennoCon 2021 on July 17. Tune in on Twitch for exclusive, free Rewards and join us in-game in the Warframe TennoCon Relay for a special preview event!

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

TennoCon 2021 Happening Saturday, July 17, Will Showcase First Look At The New War Expansion

Developer and publisher Digital Extremes have revealed their plans for the 6th annual TennoCon, the event all about Warframe. Happening this Saturday, July 17, at 5 pm ET. Players can look forward to seeing the first-ever gameplay reveal for the highly anticipated new expansion, The New War. If you watch on Twitch, you can claim a Prime Warframe. There are also other events that will be taking place including an in-game Relay event where players can unite with friends from around the world, including Digital Extremes, and experience a one-time interactive preview event featuring a sneak peek of exclusive new content.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Warframe' Guide: Where To Get Parazon Mods

The Parazon in “Warframe” is an essential tool that every Tenno comes equipped with. They’re initially used to hack into enemy computer systems, but they can also be used as a deadly blade to finish off stunned enemies. Over time, players will get access to mods that will improve how the Parazon works in both regards, allowing for a more refined overall playstyle.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Glitchpunk – Release Date Announcement Teaser

Daedalic Entertainment and Developer Dark Lord’s upcoming top-down action game, Glitchpunk gets a release date of August 11th 2021. The game will be available at this time as an Steam Early Access title. Inspired by classic top-down action games, Glitchpunk lets you brawl, shoot and drive your way through a...
Video GamesComicBook

Warframe Finally Adding Two Long Overdue Features

Warframe is finally adding two new features to the game that fans have been requesting for quite some time. Specifically, those features happen to be crossplay and cross-saves, which have become commonly requested additions to many live service titles over the years. And while these features might finally be coming to Warframe in the future, we still don't currently know when they'll actually be arriving.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Warframe set to receive cross-play and cross-save support

Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe will be receiving cross-play and cross-save support via a cleverly scripted trailer on YouTube. Warframe is joining the growing roster of games that support cross-play, as well as throwing in cross-saving for good measure. The news comes via a well-crafted trailer on YouTube which shows four characters walking together — green, blue, red, and grey — and then four aircraft flying overhead with the same colours shooting out of them. When these updates will hit the game is still unknown, and the trailer does state that it’s in development. You can be sure we’ll keep you updated with any further information.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Warframe Mobile?

Tennocon 2021 was filled with all manner of surprises in Warframe. From playable Grineer and Corpus characters to the arrival of Teshin in missions, players were given a lot to process. Probably one of the most interesting developers was the announcement that Digital Extremes are developing Warframe for mobile platforms.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Warframe Reveals The New War During TennoCon 2021

Digital Extremes made a major reveal during TennoCon 2021 as the next major event coming to Warframe is The New War. The next chapter of the game will bring in a major expansion where players everywhere will need to unite together in the Origin System like never before. If they don't, there may not be one left to fight over. We got details from the team below along with a few of the videos showing off the latest content on the way that will change the way the game is played for a while.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Warframe Confirms Crossplay, Cross-Save Is in Development for All Platforms

Warframe is adding crossplay across all platforms, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the uber-popular free-to-play shooter across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A smartphone version has also been announced and, yes, that’ll feature full crossplay as well. In addition, cross-save means all...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Warframe Getting Mobile Version and Cross-Play With All Platforms

Today, during the celebrations of TennoCon, Digital Extremes had a relevant announcement related to Warframe. The game is coming to mobile platforms, and it’s also getting cross-play and cross-safe involving all of its platforms. This means that all players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Warframe The New War Launching on All Platforms Simultaneously

During yesterday's TennoCon 2021, new information was shared about the upcoming Warframe: The New War expansion. The developers also showed a 30-minute gameplay. During yesterday's TennoCon 2021 the devs showed the first gameplays from the upcoming Warframe expansion called The New War, which will be released simultaneously on all platforms - including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation of the last and current generation. We can expect it later, this year. Although the DLC was announced years ago, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release. Fortunately, it turns out that Digital Extremes was not idle and presented a 30-minute fragment of gameplay from the new expansion during the event.
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

How To Get Yareli’s Parts And Blueprints In ‘Warframe’

How To Get Yareli’s Parts And Blueprints In ‘Warframe’. As part of the “Sisters Of Parvos” update, the newest warframe Yareli has been added to the game, bringing with her a whole new way to play “Warframe.” Yareli’s well-balanced damage and crowd management make her a worthwhile addition to any assignment.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Warframe The New War Gameplay Debut and Info Revealed

After several long filled hours of fan appreciation, Digital Extremes has finally concluded their Tennocon 2021 event with their grand Tennocon Live presentation. As previously promised, the studio gave fans a first true look into the next Warframe expansion, The New War. Not only did we get some Warframe The New War gameplay that makes it look like an entirely different game (in a good way), but we also have details straight from the press release.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Warframe: The New War is out this year with playable Veso and Teshin

At TennoCon 2021 this weekend, Warframe developer Digital Extremes lifted the lid on the exciting The New War expansion. It’s the first proper next-gen focused expansion, so it comes with an updated engine, and it’s confirmed for release this year. Even better, a few fan favourite characters will be playable for the first time during the main story quest.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Warframe's The New War expansion gets 30-minute trailer at Tennocon

Warframe fan event Tennocon has just come to an end. It culminated in a 30-minute gameplay video for The New War, Warframe's next major expansion, which you can watch below. The VOD of the trailer isn't live yet, but you can watch it as part of the full archive stream below. The embed should begin at the 5:42:18 mark.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Nidus Prime and half-Sentient Caliban are Warframe’s next ‘frames

This weekend’s TennoCon 2021 brought with it a load of fantastic announcements for Warframe, most notably the full unveiling of The New War expansion coming later this year. Beyond that, the most exciting announcements were the reveal of the next two warframes coming to the online title in 2021: Nidus Prime and Caliban.
Video GamesNME

‘Warframe’ cross-play and cross-save announced alongside ‘The New War’

Digital Extremes took to Twitch to host Warframe celebration TennoCon 2021, announcing The New War expansion as well as cross-play and cross-save. Warframe is a cooperative third-person looter shooter that is available on several platforms. As announced at TennoCon, all players will be able to enjoy simultaneous releases of all future updates coming to Warframe, including The New War expansion.
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Warframe is Heading to Mobile With Cross Play and Cross Save

Over the weekend, Digital Extremes announced that its free to play shooty-slasher Warframe is set to land on mobile. And it’s going to have cross play and cross save compatibility too. That’s pretty darn awesome. The news, which was spotted by TouchArcade, was revealed at Warframe’s annual Tennocon. We don’t...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Warframe live event shatters concurrent user record, crashes servers

Warframe's player hubs, the Relays, crashed pretty firmly into the ground today as hundreds of thousands logged in for the free-to-play action MMO's annual TennoCon event. This year's TennoCon has in-game displays in player hubs to accompany the livestreamed presentation, and a huge flood of Warframe's most dedicated fans have stretched the Relay servers to the breaking point. While you can get in and play the game itself, joining a Relay is harder. As in, it's probably not going to happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy