FAA directs 529 Bell helicopters to be inspected after fatal crash

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) Hundreds of Bell helicopters, manufactured by Bell Textron Inc. in Fort Worth, are set to be inspected after an aircraft crash resulted in a pilot’s death, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .

The crash happened on June 28 near Evansburg, Alberta on the Bell 212 model aircraft, which was being used to fight a wildfire. An outboard main rotor hub strap pin broke and caused the detachment of the main rotor blade and the main rotor head.

Pilot Heath Coleman, 48, of Prince George, British Columbia, died in the crash.

“While we’re not at liberty to discuss details of the Transport Safety Board investigation, all of us at Bell are extremely saddened by this loss,” Bell spokesperson Blakeley Thress said in a statement. “Our heartfelt thoughts go out to those on board the aircraft as well as their family and loved ones. Even though the investigation is still in progress, to ensure fleet safety, the main rotor strap pins identified in the ASBs [alert service bulletins] should be removed from service before the next flight.”

The crash prompted the Federal Aviation Administration and its Canadian counterpart to require inspections of faulty rotor pins in 529 Bell helicopters worldwide, which includes 359 U.S. helicopters. The order includes Bell 204 and 205 aircrafts.

Repairs for each aircraft is expected to take about 20 hours.

The pin in the aircraft that crashed in Canada had only had 20 hours of time in service before it broke.

Bell issued an alert service bulletin saying that the pins “may not have been manufactured in accordance with the engineering design requirements and may therefore shear as a result of this nonconformance.”