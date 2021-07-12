Minnesota ends fiscal year with $2.7 billion more than projected
Minnesota pulled in $2.7 billion more than was projected earlier this year as the state’s economy outperformed expectations, state economists reported Monday. Minnesota Management and Budget officials said the state is on pace to take in $26.6 billion in net general funds in the budget cycle that ended June 30, an 11.2 percent bump from what they had forecast in February. The boost in dollars flowing to the state stemmed from increased tax receipts across several categories.www.twincities.com
