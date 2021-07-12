Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota ends fiscal year with $2.7 billion more than projected

By Dana Ferguson
Pioneer Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota pulled in $2.7 billion more than was projected earlier this year as the state’s economy outperformed expectations, state economists reported Monday. Minnesota Management and Budget officials said the state is on pace to take in $26.6 billion in net general funds in the budget cycle that ended June 30, an 11.2 percent bump from what they had forecast in February. The boost in dollars flowing to the state stemmed from increased tax receipts across several categories.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Economic Recovery#Fiscal Year#Minnesotans#Recovery Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePost Register

Gov. Little says Idaho ended fiscal year with record surplus

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday that Idaho ended its fiscal year with a $900 million surplus. The money added to the largest surplus in state history, according to Little. The State revenue collections also exceeded $5 billion for the first time, which is the single largest...
Nebraska Stateklin.com

Nebraska Ends Fiscal Year Better Than Anticipated

(AP) Nebraska ended its fiscal year in much better financial shape than expected despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net general fund tax collections of $5.959 billion during the fiscal year that began in June 2020 and ended last month. That’s 19.2% higher than the certified state forecast of $5.001 billion.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Minnesota lost 600 jobs in June, first decline since 2020

Minnesota lost 600 jobs in June, the first losses since December 2020. This is in contrast to the 12,300 jobs the state added in May. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4 percent in June, well below the 5.9 percent rate nationally, which rose in July from 5.8 percent the month before.
Politicsktwb.com

South Dakota sees 2021 fiscal year end with $85.9 million surplus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s fiscal year recently came to a close with optimistic news about the state’s budget. According the the State, South Dakota ended the year with an $85.9 million surplus. The surplus was transferred to the state’s budget reserves, which now holds nearly $302 million.
Virginia Statetheriver953.com

VA. ends the fiscal year with historic surplus

The state of Virginia reached the end of the fiscal year 2021 with a historic $2.6 billion surplus. That is the largest surplus in the Commonwealth’s history. All major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts for the fiscal year. The Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said they expected a...
EconomyAnchorage Daily News

Alaska Permanent Fund ends fiscal year up 24% to over $81 billion

The 2021 fiscal year results are in, and the Alaska Permanent Fund is a big winner. Alaska’s primary revenue source ended June with a total value of nearly $81.1 billion after starting the year at $65.3 billion. The 24 percent growth in the Fund over the fiscal year was on...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota lawmakers sought deep COVID audit; they won’t get it

Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference with Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Employment Commissioner Steve Grove, restaurant owners Andrew Zimmern, Stephanie Shimp of the Blue Plate and John Puckett of Punch Pizza about the outbreak of COVID-19 in St. Paul on March 16, 2020. As part of the new budget, Minnesota lawmakers called for a top-to-bottom review of actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Glen Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP 2020.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Coronavirus Wednesday update: Three more deaths and 208 more Minnesota cases

Minnesota added 208 cases of coronavirus Wednesday and three more COVID-19 fatalities were reported by the state Department of Health. The latest residents who died ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, with two residing in private homes and one in long-term care. There have been 7,630 COVID-19 fatalities since March 2020, including 4,488 in long-term care.
Gamblingkjan.com

State casinos see record revenue in just ended fiscal year

(Radio Iowa) -Iowa’s state-licensed casinos saw a post-pandemic surge and set a record for the fiscal year that ended in June. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says gross revenue was more than one-point-five BILLION dollars. (1,575,410,919) The adjusted gross receipts this last fiscal year was our highest to date,” he says. Ohorilko says with many entertainment venues still not open — people visited one of the 19 casinos. “We have seen record numbers at all of the casinos. Attendance still hasn’t bounced back completely — but the folks that are attending are spending their discretionary income” according to Ohorilko.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Expanded burning restrictions announced for several Minnesota counties

MINNEAPOLIS — A new set of burning restrictions will start overnight for several Minnesota counties. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued the new restrictions for the eastern part of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties, according to a release sent out Monday afternoon. The restrictions start early Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m.
Minnesota Statekvrr.com

Minnesota PCA investigating Line 3 drilling fluid spill

BRAINERD, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it’s investigating a spill of drilling fluid into the Willow River in Aitkin County last week during construction on the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. The agency says about 80 to 100 gallons of drilling fluid, or mud, were inadvertently released...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Quality Sunfish Initiative

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) by popular demand has embarked on a Quality Sunfish Initiative. Spokesman Dan Ruiter visits with us on the Friday Midday DNR Report and reveals they are just starting phase two of the initiative. The Quality Sunfish Initiative targets certain lakes to reduce the...
Minnesota StateNewsweek

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to Ban LGBTQ Conversion Therapy by Executive Order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's office announced he will sign an executive order Thursday protecting the state's LGBTQ youth by banning the controversial practice of "conversion therapy." Walz intends to bypass the state's legislative body to enact the ban since the Republican-held state senate has pushed back against it multiple times....

Comments / 0

Community Policy