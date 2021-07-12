Cancel
Kuwait shuts down children's activities to combat coronavirus - Cabinet

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided on Monday to close down all activities for children, including summer clubs, from July 25 until further notice, as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

After a briefing by the health minister, the Cabinet also ordered the ministry of defence and the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to put their hospitals at the service of the country’s healthcare system, according to a Cabinet statement.

Kuwait on Monday reported 1,770 COVID-19 infections, and 19 deaths, bringing the total of infections to 37,7364 and deaths to 2,136.

