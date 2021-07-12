Cancel
Texas State

Texas woman killed in four-vehicle crash west of Welsh

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 16 days ago
A four-vehicle crash on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish claimed the life of a Texas woman, according to State Police.

The crash took place Monday, July 12, shortly before 8:30 a.m. about one mile west of LA Hwy 99 (Welsh). 66-year-old Barbara Ann Nance of Pearland, Texas, died in the crash.

State Police say a Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling east on I-10 prior to the crash. As the driver encountered traffic congestion during a rain storm, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, State Police say. After the initial impact with the Sonata, the 18-wheeler veered to the right and struck the rear of a 2015 Mazda CX-5 (SUV) that was stopped on the road due to the congestion, according to LSP. The impact from the 18-wheeler also caused the Sonata to strike an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Nance, who was the front seat passenger in the Mazda, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was brought to a Jennings-area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and the other occupants of the Mazda were all properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. Guillory and the other two drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2021.

