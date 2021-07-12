Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Recap of LSU Baseball Prospects Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

By Glen West
Posted by 
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5QVC_0auoiNVY00

LSU baseball will be watching closely as a number of players of its current roster and high school recruits are selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

After going the first round without any selections, LSU exploded in day two of the draft with a number of prominent prospects going off the board in rounds two through 10. A number of players have addressed whether or not they will be returning on social media, including recruit Cale Lansville, who has a mid 90s fastball and will be a big addition to the pitching staff.

After going undrafted in day two, all eyes will be on outfielder Gavin Dugas and pitcher Devin Fontenot moving forward. Here's a look at who was selected, signing bonus value and chances of winding up in Baton Rouge.

Ben Kudrna (Pitcher): Pick No. 43, Kansas City Royals

Pick Value: $1.73 million

Kudrna is one of the best pitching prospects in the country as he's been a high value MLB draft pick for quite some time because of his velocity, which can touch 97 mph on his fastball. He's been one of the premier recruits in the Tigers' class and while he is committed, don't expect him to sign with the purple and gold.

That $1.73 million signing bonus is hard to turn away and for a guy with major league stuff already, a chance to develop in the minor leagues for a couple of seasons is an enticing option.

Jaden Hill (Pitcher)- Pick No. 44, Colorado Rockies

Pick Value: $1.69 million

For LSU's Friday night starter at the beginning of the season, it was a difficult season to swallow for Hill. After showing such promise out of the bullpen during his sophomore season, the expectations on Hill were massive. He certainly had his moments, displaying that 94-97 mph velocity on his fastball and showing improvement with his offspeed pitches as his season wore on.

But a torn UCL suffered in what was the biggest game of his career against Vanderbilt ultimately cost him the rest of his season and caused him to drop from a potential top 10 pick to the second round. The value of drafting Hill is still very high as he's proven to be a dilligent worker during his time in Baton Rouge.

Hill will not return to the Tigers for the 2022 season as he continues to rehab his injury and begin his career in the minor leagues. He has potential to be a huge arm out of the bullpen in his major league future.

Carter Jensen (Catcher)- Pick No. 78, Kansas City Royals

Pick Value: $793,000

Jensen is one of two catchers in the 2022 recruiting class for the Tigers, the other being Ian Moller. Ideally getting one of the two on campus would be the preferred option but the Tigers do have a little more flexibility now that the program has brought in transfer Tyler McManus.

With Jensen being picked this high, it likely means he's agreed to terms with the Royals so he's not coming to school. All eyes immediately turned to Moller, who went later in the draft.

Landon Marceaux (Pitcher)- Pick No. 80, Los Angeles Angels

Pick Value: $767,800

Marceaux fell to the third round of the draft to the Angels which is about where he was expected to be taken. Coming off a tremendous season as LSU's most consistent starter, posting a 2.54 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 18 appearances. He started the most games in the SEC during the 2021 season and will now get his career started with the Angels.

With a fastball that sits anywhere from 90-94 mph and that devastating slider he has to his arsenal, Marceaux has a chance to outplay his draft position and be a consistent rotation piece for an MLB team.

Brock Selvidge (Pitcher)- Pick No. 92, New York Yankees

Pick Value: $637,600

This one stings for the purples and gold as Selvidge is one of those borderline players who was thinking of coming to school. With a third round pick value at over $600,000, it's going to be hard for Jay Johnson and company to keep Selvidge from signing professionally.

As a left handed thrower, Selvidge has a fastball velocity that can touch 94 mph and would be a huge addition to the 2022 staff if Johnson and new pitching coach Jason Kelly can convince him to come to school. Will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming days.

Ian Moller (Catcher)- Pick No. 103, Texas Rangers

Pick Value: $565,600

The second catcher of LSU's 2021 signing class came off the board early in the fourth round. Moller was viewed as one of the all around best catchers in this recruiting class and later announced that he'd be signing with the Rangers.

With both Moller and Jensen selected high in the draft, the transfer of McManus was vital for the Tigers.

Comments / 0

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
144
Followers
438
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Yankees#Mlb Draft#Tigers#Ucl#Vanderbilt#Angels#Sec#Texas Rangers Pick Value
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBHammond Daily Star

Southeastern, LSU have three selected in MLB Draft

Southeastern’s Will Warren, along with LSU’s Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux highlight local collegiate talent selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Monday. Warren, one of the most successful pitchers in the Southland Conference a season ago, was an eighth-round selection by the New York Yankees, pick No. 243. A...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rangers trade Joey Gallo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

Boom. This is one of the big deals we’ve been waiting for as the MLB trade deadline inches closer and closer. Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is on the move, finally, after years of rumors. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Gallo is headed to the New York Yankees. Gallo...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Look: Tim Tebow showed up to Jaguars camp looking like a bodybuilder

Tim Tebow looks to have the physique to play tight end in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a position switch from quarterback to tight end, Tim Tebow arrived at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking like he was a professional bodybuilder. Lifting and hitting the gym has never been...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Reacts To Nebraska’s Athletic Director Hire

Earlier Wednesday morning, the University of Nebraska announced its new athletic director: a former Huskers star. Former athletic director Bill Moos suddenly retired earlier this summer, leaving a glaring hole in the department. However, Nebraska worked swiftly to ensure that the school would have a new AD before the 2021 seasons kicked off.
MLBthespun.com

MLB Names Potential Destination For Oakland Athletics – If They Move

Earlier this season, reports shared that the Oakland Athletics are exploring the possibility of moving out of the Bay Area city and to a new destination. After continued failures to finalize plans for a new stadium, the organization may be packing up shop and looking to play elsewhere. Major League...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Coach O is on the ‘hot seat,’ national media outlet claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An article from CBS Sports.com claims LSU’s Ed Orgeron is one of nine college football coaches on the “hot seat” heading into the 2021 college football season. The article defined the coaches’ with the most urgent situation as “win or be fired”. Orgeron’s status was...
Clemson, SCshakinthesouthland.com

Two Clemson Quarterbacks Drafted to MLB

While Monte Lee was certainly watching the MLB draft and seeing how draft picks may effect next year’s depth, Dabo Swinney and the football staff also had reason to watch. Tiger freshman QB Bubba Chandler and freshman athlete Will Taylor, who is expected to take reps as a back up QB this season, both had projections of going in the first round. It appears the duo’s football prospects made MLB teams a bit wary of using a first round draft pick on them, as there was a lot of question regarding what each player would choose.
MLBPosted by
LSUCountry

LSU Baseball Outfielder Gavin Dugas Will Return for 2022 Season

The momentum started to build among LSU's draft eligible veterans at the end of day two of the MLB Draft. Pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma'Khail Hilliard announced their returns to the program for the 2022 season, leaving all eyes on outfielder Gavin Dugas. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Dugas...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

On Wednesday afternoon, a report about high school football star Quinn Ewers had the college football world buzzing. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is “leaning” toward skipping his senior year of high school and attending Ohio State. “I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy