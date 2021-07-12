Cancel
Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Continues Lull; Clear Junction Breaks With Binance; Spike Lee Praises Crypto In Commercial; Crypto Firms See $4M Net Capital Overflow

Bitcoin’s prices have been in a lull, with the cryptocurrency’s range lingering between $32,000 and $35,000 for weeks now, CoinDesk reported. Because of the prolonged consolidation, the relative strength index and other popular indicators can’t prove directional bias, according to CoinDesk. There could be declines in the near future because...

