Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Continues Lull; Clear Junction Breaks With Binance; Spike Lee Praises Crypto In Commercial; Crypto Firms See $4M Net Capital Overflow

As celeb-fronted campaigns bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream, is it time for clearer regulation of ads?. A harsh spotlight was shone on cryptocurrency ads this month. The UK’s ad regulator the ASA has said that it now will better police cryptocurrency content while TikTok has issued a warning to creators that it will not tolerate promotion of the divisive digital currency. At the same time, Google and Facebook appear to be opening the gate to more advertising from crypto companies having previously banned all ads. And even ads that do make it to air on the big screen have been quick to face criticism from the general public, wiser to the pitfalls of the crypto boom.