Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kovit: Another 34,000 infections in GP, ​​but only 6 deaths – last time

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 17 days ago

(ANSA) – London, July 12 – The third highest peak since mid-January is 34,471 after registering more than 35,000 and 37,000 on July 6 and 7, with Kovit’s new daily cases in the United Kingdom now being fed 99 from the delta variant imported from India % Island. This is attested in 1.1 million swaps by the official data released by the government today, based on Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming at a conference from Downing Street the end of the remaining restrictions imposed by law in the country. 19 July; But with the renewed appeal of “caution” and personal responsibility for confronting the threat, the epidemic mentioned by Bojo is not yet behind us.

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Uk#Gp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

'Global Failure': WHO Warns Of Another COVID Wave Of Infections, Deaths

The World Health Organization has warned the world is in the early stages of another wave of COVID infections and deaths. The dire comments came from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday as he addressed the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo. Dr. Tedros said, “The pandemic is a test....
Marin County, CAmarincounty.org

Another COVID-19 Death of Unvaccinated Resident

San Rafael, CA – Marin County Public Health has reported the first COVID-19 death of a county resident since mid-May. The resident had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and died Wednesday, July 21, after being admitted to a hospital with respiratory symptoms. The fatality was the 186th in Marin during...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

Tokyo Reports Yet Another All-Time High Of Daily COVID-19 Infections

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported 3,177 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time days after the start of the Olympics. The new cases exceeded the earlier record of 2,848 set the previous day and brought the total for the Japanese capital to 206,745 since the pandemic began early last year.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain's daily Covid cases are DOWN for first time in two months with 39,906 infections - but map reveals outbreak grew in all but FIVE of areas of England last week and more have been pinged than ever

Britain's daily Covid cases are down for the first time in two months, in the first glimmer of hope since the third wave took off — but deaths and hospital admissions have risen by a third. The Department of Health said 39,906 people tested positive across the UK in the...
Public Healthstjohnsource.com

COVID Infections Have Increased Each of the Last Three Weeks in USVI

For the last three weeks, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Virgin Islands has increased steadily, reaching the highest number this year along with the highest number of hospitalizations, officials lamented Monday during the weekly Government House news update. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who advises the...
U.K.communitynewscorp.com

Baroness Stuart on the consequences of leaving the EU

On the anniversary of the Brexit vote, Boris Johnson recently painted, as is so often the case, a rosy picture of the future: “We will realize the true potential of our regained sovereignty, bring everyone together. kingdom and raise it level, ”the Prime Minister said optimistically in advance. The freedoms that Brexit will bring will be used to boost investment and job creation across the country. Critics of the UK’s exit from the European Union, of course, do not believe this story. They underline the serious consequences for the economy and the stronger centrifugal forces in the country; independence was strengthened in Scotland. And relations with the EU27 are strained; there is a lot of poison in the system. But it is not the rule in private life or in politics for a bond to be harmoniously divorced. Brexit means Brexit, whatever you think of it. Injuries remain, allegations are exchanged, questions of guilt are asked.
U.K.The Independent

Britain has to rebuild its working relationship with the EU – it is common sense

The United Kingdom has to rebuild its relationship with the European Union – and the EU with the UK. This is not just about trade or security, though those are two of the key elements. It is about common sense. It is in the self-interest of both sides to have a decent working relationship, rather than see these distressing squabbles running on and on. So how to bring common sense back?
Economygo955.com

EU freezes legal steps against Britain after UK request for standstill

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Tuesday it would not move to the next step of its legal action against Britain for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, in response to Britain’s request for a “standstill”. The European Union in March began a so-called infringement procedure against...
Travellonelyplanet.com

Americans and Europeans can travel to Britain without quarantining from August

Britain is set to further ease travel restrictions by dropping quarantine requirements for arrivals who have been vaccinated in the US and the European Union—if they are traveling to England, Wales, and Scotland from amber list countries. From August 2, most of the UK will no longer require fully vaccinated...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy