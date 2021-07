The Brewers' Corbin Burnes and the Booyah's Mykel Page each went at least seven innings of shutout ball in Sunday's baseball games. In MLB action, Burnes nearly went the distance in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He collected 25 of the game's 27 outs, striking out 12 in the process. Angel Perdomo finished things off with a pair of strikeouts. The Brewers got things going in the first inning when Rowdy Tellez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. They broke the game open in the fifth inning when Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double and Jackie Bradley Jr. clubbed a two-run triple to make it 5-0. Christian Yelich (7th inning) and Wily Adames (9th inning) slugged homers to cap off the scoring for the Brewers. The team will head home for a series against the Kansas City Royals. Its game on Tuesday has been moved to 3:10 p.m. so people can tune into the Milwaukee Bucks and its potential Finals-clinching game later in the evening.