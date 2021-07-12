Cancel
Longmont, CO

Longmont computer company posts layoff notice, 89 affected

By Ken Amundson
Colorado Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, N.Y., as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.

