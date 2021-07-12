‘Life Is Good, Life Is Gucci’ Out East: Fashion Brand Hosted Major Saturday Night Bash With Mark Ronson—And A Recovery Morning At Amber Wave Farms
Gucci is making sure everyone knows it’s in town, by plotting out your weekend social scene one event at a time. The Milan-based luxury brand hosted an all-out garden party to celebrate the opening of its swanky East Hampton boutique this past weekend. At celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman’s family home, DJs Mark Ronson and Tygapaw ensured a crowd of tastemakers, A listers, and locals had a post-COVID Saturday night to remember.fashionweekdaily.com
