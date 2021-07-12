Cancel
‘Life Is Good, Life Is Gucci’ Out East: Fashion Brand Hosted Major Saturday Night Bash With Mark Ronson—And A Recovery Morning At Amber Wave Farms

By Freya Drohan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGucci is making sure everyone knows it’s in town, by plotting out your weekend social scene one event at a time. The Milan-based luxury brand hosted an all-out garden party to celebrate the opening of its swanky East Hampton boutique this past weekend. At celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman’s family home, DJs Mark Ronson and Tygapaw ensured a crowd of tastemakers, A listers, and locals had a post-COVID Saturday night to remember.

What: Can’t you tell we love a good Nicole Miller set?! This two piece number—consisting of a puff-sleeved cotton crop top and a matching tiered midi skirt—shines bright, along with the rest of Nicole Miller’s Summer 2021 offering, and not just because of its stand-out watermelon hue. Touting the label’s best-selling fabrication, optimal comfort, and the perfect amount of zest, this fun and flirty set is a no-brainer.

