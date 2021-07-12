Cancel
'Death By A Thousand FinTech Cuts' Is A Risk Big Banks Cannot Ignore Forever

Cover picture for the article

It will be a big week for bank earnings data as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp will all be releasing their Q2 earnings reports. And, according to reports, expectations are high for a bottom-line bounce. While this time last year, banks were putting away billions of dollars to prepare for an expected tidal wave of defaults, the picture one year later is looking much brighter. Banks are starting to release those cash reserves put away to hedge against defaults, causing earnings to be on the upswing. According to analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, banks are on track to report Q2 profits that are 40 percent higher than a year ago.

