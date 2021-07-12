Cancel
Tennis

Tennis-Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

By Syndicated Content
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. Andreescu is the latest big-name player to opt out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams and Simona Halep have already announced their decisions to skip the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

